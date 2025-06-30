Sting breaks silence after massive reunion with WWE legends

Former AEW champion Sting was reunited with a pair of WWE legends at a recent event. The Hall of Famer has now broken his silence on meeting the stars in question - the latter being none other than The Steiner Brothers.

Sting hung up his boots last year at Revolution, where he and his partner Darby Allin retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in a tornado tag match that also served as The Icon's final bout inside the squared circle. His victory at the event brought to an end a many-decade-spanning and decorated in-ring career, which took the legend across several promotions, including WCW, TNA, and WWE.

Included among the many colleagues Sting has locked horns with over the years are the legendary Steiner Brothers, whom the 66-year-old has had battles with in UWF, WCW, and TNA. The WWE Hall of Famer recently caught up with Rick and Scott Steiner at an event in Kansas City (presumably the WrestleVerse x AnimeVerse Fest) and has now shared his reaction to the reunion on X/Twitter.

"[Bicep flex emoji][dog emoji][scorpion emoji]," Sting posted.

Check out Sting's tweet below:

Sting revealed last year that he had signed a non-wrestling licensing deal with AEW. It is rumored that he could make an appearance at All In 2025, which is set to air from his current home state of Texas.

Sting recently met with another WWE veteran

The Steiners were not the only long-time peers Sting linked up with at the WrestleVerse x AnimeVerse Fest in Kansas City. The Vigilante's recent Instagram story captured him reuniting with Kevin Nash at the same event. His history with the erstwhile Diesel dates back to their shared time in WCW, TNA, and even in WWE, where the NWO appeared to shockingly back up the "Franchise of WCW" against Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

Check out screenshots from Sting's IG story BELOW:

Sting reunites with Kevin Nash [Source: Sting's Instagram]

It remains to be seen when The Stinger will be featured again on AEW programming.

