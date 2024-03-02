Sting drops an exciting update on how his AEW future will look like after retirement match

Wrestling legend and AEW star Sting recently provided an update as to how his post-retirement life will shape up.

All roads lead to Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina for wrestling fans on March 3, as Sting will perform in his final match at AEW Revolution. He and Darby Allin will face The Young Bucks to defend their AEW Tag Team Championship match in a Tornado Tag Team match.

The bout has been billed as Sting's retirement match, and there has been considerable hype around seeing The Icon in action for one last time. Speculation has also been rife about what the future holds for the legend, and he may have recently provided an update.

Speaking to ESPN (via X/Twitter), the star said that he "might remain part of AEW in other capacities in the future."

It remains to be seen how The Icon's last match will pan out and whether he will end his career on a winning note.

Controversy surrounds the attendance of Sting's last match in AEW

Sting has been part of feuds in various franchises and has personal relationships with several wrestlers, including Lex Luger and Kevin Nash. So, there is some controversy about whether some of the wrestling personalities will be able to or are interested in being there for Sting's match.

While Nash has written himself off the guest list for AEW Revolution, Luger has given a succinct answer regarding his attendance.

"You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. [...] Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off, and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won't confirm anything, but I'm just saying. I'll leave it in that context. How's that?"

There is further controversy regarding the production of the match, with veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer thinking that WWE will not allow AEW the use of the Icon's footage from his earlier matches, which they own.

It will be interesting to see whether The Icon's final match will go down as planned. Fans are certainly hoping that is the case.

