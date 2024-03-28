Sting may never return to AEW in any capacity after his retirement at Revolution 2024, according to legend

Sting's final AEW match was the stuff of legends, with Tony Khan booking it uniquely, allowing The Icon to walk away with a win and holding a championship, which was later vacated.

Wrestling fans know that retirements can be taken back anytime. It's also pretty common for former wrestlers to take backstage and production positions in a company, as Paul Wight and Booker T have done in AEW and WWE's NXT, respectively.

This has created a query about whether the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will ever return to AEW in any role. One wrestling legend has spoken his thoughts about it in the recent edition of his podcast, My World:

“Sting is a guy that I … don’t think we’re gonna see. I think he’s gonna be attached. I think licensing and action figures and video games and the brand and everything that goes with it. But as far as manager or even producing backstage or any of those type deals, I just don’t think it’s in his DNA.” he said.

Sting set to receive huge honor post-retirement

Sting is a WWE Hall of Famer, and the legendary wrestler is all set to be given another prestigious honor by the Cauliflower Alley Club, the 2024 Iron Mike Maruzi Award. CM Punk had been bestowed the award in 2023. The Vigilante has had an illustrious career that spans decades and signed with Tony Khan in 2020.

Earlier, Trish Status (2016) and Stone Cold Steve Austin (2012) have taken the award home as well. This unique club supports wrestlers and boxers financially for a limited tenure.

Fans eagerly await news about whether the Hooligan will return to the ring or to the world of wrestling in any role. He could, like Kurt Angle, not return to wrestling at all.

