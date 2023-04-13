Create

Sting puts over multiple WWE Hall of Famers on AEW Dynamite

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 13, 2023 08:01 IST
Sting had some interesting comments this week on Dynamite!
Sting had some interesting comments this week on Dynamite!

Sting cut an interesting promo on AEW Dynamite this week, namedropping multiple WWE legends.

Just after the opening fight, Darby Allin and MJF got into a war of words inside the squared circle. The All Elite World Champion repeatedly took shots at Sting for always being at Darby's back, prompting the Icon himself to make an appearance.

Sting cut an interesting promo to verbally wear down MJF, commanding him to stop the "Daddy Daycare" comments. He also credited Ric Flair for putting him over in the early days of his career, a fact that was noted by the Nature Boy as well.

You can check out a part of the segment here:

Sting introduced my boy MJF to the blender 😭😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ka8kpIuUM8

Sting further went on to name drop Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, who he had previously worked with during his time in the legendary New World Order stable. The Icon seemed graciously thankful to both the legends as he expressed his affection for them.

"Love you, Kevin. Love you, Scott." ❤@Sting #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dVDcgMFyYm

Given that Kevin Nash has revealed that he currently does not watch AEW, it remains to be seen whether he will respond to his name being dropped on Dynamite.

What do you make of Sting's words on this week's episode of Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...