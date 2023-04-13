Sting puts over multiple WWE Hall of Famers on AEW Dynamite

Sting cut an interesting promo on AEW Dynamite this week, namedropping multiple WWE legends.

Just after the opening fight, Darby Allin and MJF got into a war of words inside the squared circle. The All Elite World Champion repeatedly took shots at Sting for always being at Darby's back, prompting the Icon himself to make an appearance.

Sting cut an interesting promo to verbally wear down MJF, commanding him to stop the "Daddy Daycare" comments. He also credited Ric Flair for putting him over in the early days of his career, a fact that was noted by the Nature Boy as well.

You can check out a part of the segment here:

Sting further went on to name drop Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, who he had previously worked with during his time in the legendary New World Order stable. The Icon seemed graciously thankful to both the legends as he expressed his affection for them.

Given that Kevin Nash has revealed that he currently does not watch AEW, it remains to be seen whether he will respond to his name being dropped on Dynamite.

What do you make of Sting's words on this week's episode of Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

