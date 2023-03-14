Stone Cold and his former WWE rival have made a 'pact' to not watch AEW

WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Nash have made a pact not to watch All Elite Wrestling.

Kevin Nash recently took a shot at AEW by making it known that his former WWE rival Stone Cold wasn't watching the product. The comments caused quite an uproar among AEW fans on social media.

While speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash has made another comment revealing that he doesn't watch AEW either. Here's what he said:

"I just want to go on record today. I have not watched AEW in months. It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he's not watching it, therefore I'm not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it. It's nothing against any of the talent over there, anybody that does anything over there. It's just something that we decided. It's like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn't change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler. Doesn't change that at all." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Stone Cold has previously opened up about AEW

Stone Cold has shared his views on All Elite Wrestling in the past. Austin seemed quite excited over the fact that AEW emerged as an alternative to WWE:

"Man, I love it. I think it's competition by proxy just because they're wrestling, WWE's wrestling, but I don't think they're directly trying to compete. But in essence, they are and I love it because it gives more people within any of this jobs. It gives more people a chance to work. And it makes WWE, you know, forces them to push the envelope rather than just sit back and push out content. Competition makes everybody better." [H/T WrestlingInc]

AEW came into existence in 2019 with its first show, "Double Or Nothing," impressing fans with its stacked card. The show also saw the surprise debut of Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose), who is one of the biggest names in the company today.

Do you watch AEW? What are your thoughts on Nash's comments about the promotion?

