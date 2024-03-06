Sting reacts to former WWE star's tribute following AEW Revolution

AEW legend Sting has shared his reaction to a social media tribute from a former WWE Superstar following his last match at Revolution 2024.

At Revolution 2024, The Icon teamed with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks. They retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship in the Greensboro Coliseum, meaning the WWE Hall of Famer retired undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former WCW World Champion revealed that he was open to talks with Tony Khan regarding his future involvement with AEW, although he is unsure in what capacity he may do so.

Days after the incredible bout in the Greensboro Coliseum, Dax Harwood of FTR paid tribute to Sting on X and hailed him as a hero. The 64-year-old legend responded to Harwood, retweeting the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion's post with a fist-bump and a scorpion emojis.

FTR notably took on Sting and Darby Allin in a tag match on Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021 in an unsuccessful effort.

Vince Russo blasted Darby Allin for not letting Sting have the ring after AEW Revolution 2024

The Vigilante gave his all in a blockbuster retirement bout against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at Revolution 2024. Recently, former WWE writer Vince Russo voiced his dissatisfaction with Darby Allin for not leaving his partner alone in the ring after the matchup.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the former TNT Champion for not letting Sting have the ring to himself for his post-match address.

"Please tell me when Sting cut his farewell promo, please tell me at some point Darby Allin left the ring and Sting was in there alone. [Chris responded, 'No he was in the corner']. You see what I mean? These kids don't have a clue, they don't have a clue, bro, you don't even know when to give somebody the ring. It's a joke, it's an absolute joke, you don't know when you are supposed to give somebody the ring bro."

Tony Khan announced that the AEW World Tag Team Titles have been vacated, and a tournament will be held to crown the new champions.

