Sting sends an emotional message to legendary tag team partner

Wrestling legend Sting retired from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution last year, but he remains in touch with the industry, especially where his old friends are concerned. The WWE Hall of Famer recently reacted to an inspirational video featuring Lex Luger.

The Icon and Lex Luger go way back. The two are lifelong friends and were allied throughout the 1990s in WCW. They even captured the WCW World Tag Team Championship in January 1996 and held the titles for 154 days.

In 2007, Luger suffered a spinal infarction, causing temporary paralysis and complications that still affect him to this day. The 66-year-old has been reliant on a wheelchair for years, but Diamond Dallas Page has been working to help him out of it.

DDP Yoga uploaded a video of Luger's progress on YouTube yesterday, and Lex spoke about his friendship with The Icon. Sting shared the footage on X/Twitter and sent an emotional message of support to his longtime friend:

"With @DDPYoga, it’s always Showtime. And now it’s Showtime for @GenuineLexLuger. We’re all rooting for you, Lex! Love you both very much. Keep going!!!! 👊🏼"

Sting shows off radical new look in a pic with Lex Luger

Wrestling fans know Sting for his iconic face paint, and he usually isn't seen without it. However, an image recently surfaced that revealed a drastic change in the WWE Hall of Famer's appearance.

The Icon was recently spotted with Lex Luger, and fans immediately noticed that he had grown a beard. Check out his new look in the pic below:

The Stinger has stated that 2025 will be the final year he rocks the face paint at conventions and in media appearances. The 65-year-old noted that he still plans on remaining in touch with fans, but it's time to retire his iconic look. Many still expect him to show up at AEW All In: Texas this July, but whether he gets physically involved remains to be seen.

