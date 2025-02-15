Sting reunites with his long-time tag team partner outside AEW

Sting was recently spotted in a reunion with a former WCW veteran. The two have kept their friendship of several decades, and look to still be as close as when they were still sharing the ring.

Lex Luger was someone who competed on both the same and opposite sides of the ring as The Icon and was even affiliated with the same faction at one point. He was spotted last year at AEW Revolution as he was in attendance for the legend's retirement match. The two were last spotted together in August last year at the 58th annual reunion of the Cauliflower Alley Club.

On X/Twitter, photos of the two legends reuniting with one another for what looks to be a meal surfaced on the internet. Sting was without his usual face paint, and he had grown a goatee with grey hair.

Sting revealed 2025 was going to be his last year with face paint

The former AEW star's look in his recent photos may be a preview of how fans will be seeing him moving forward. He revealed almost a month ago that 2025 was now going to be the year he would be retiring his iconic face paint.

AEW Revolution last year may have been his last time competing in the ring, but the star kept his iconic face paint, especially during wrestling events and meet-and-greets. He took to social media to reveal that despite enjoying bringing this to people at events, he will be retiring this look.

“I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”

The veteran has also posted the list of events he'll be showing up to on his social media accounts. Fans should take advantage of this chance to meet him with his iconic face paint and outfit.

