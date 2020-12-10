Sting sends a message to Cody Rhodes, calls him 'kid'

ast week, Sting debuted in AEW in one of the year's most shocking moments in all of professional wrestling. "The Icon" assisted Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Arn Anderson, and Dustin Rhodes. Sting stood silently in the ring as he faced down each man before he left. This week, Sting broke his silence as he appeared alongside Cody and Tony Schiavone.

After he was alone in the ring with with Cody, Sting cut a promo in which he discussed his return to TNT. He stated that he's back in "the jungle."

"There is something that makes me feel at home in this place. There is something real familiar about it. Something, really, familiar, familiar, about this place. [Points to Darby Allin in the stands.] As I look at ringside here, I see that the animals are the same, but different in a lot of ways. The bottom line is, I'm in the jungle. This is the jungle. And the Stinger has come full circle. The Stinger is in the jungle and on TNT once again."

Sting tells Cody Rhodes that he'll see him around

Later in the night, Sting tweeted, "See you around, Kid." This statement was made at the end of his promo with Cody Rhodes. These words might hint at a faceoff between the two stars in the future.

Toward the end of his promo on AEW Dynamite tonight, Sting specifically addressed Cody:

"Cody, I know that you know every single thing that goes around this place. But you know me, and you know what I say. The only sure about Sting is nothing is for sure. Except this! I am signed officially with AEW. And I plan on being close to the AEW Wrestling fans and in this promotion for a long time. I plan on spending a lot of time right here. But the way I choose to play it, Cody, is my business."

Cody also briefly reacted to his exchange with Sting on Twitter:

Cody seemingly takes exception to Sting calling "kid," given his powerful, prominent status in AEW. But their on-screen relationship remains unclear at this point. It'll be interesting to see how this dynamic situation plays out in the weeks to come.

Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

