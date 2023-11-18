Sting sends one-word message hours before AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW star Sting is currently in his final run in professional wrestling, and the legendary star has sent out a one-word message before his match at Full Gear 2023.

The former WCW World Champion is set to team up with Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland to take on the TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasarus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match at Full Gear.

On Twitter, Sting sent a one-word message hinting at some crazy spots that The Vigilante might pull during his match:

The Undertaker comments on AEW star Sting's retirement

AEW star Sting is set to retire from in-ring competition at Revolution 2024, and many top names, including The Undertaker, have congratulated The Icon for his illustrious career.

The Undertaker and Sting's name has often been brought up in the same sentence, as many fans have wanted a clash between the two supernatural stars in a wrestling ring.

The dream match between The Undertaker and Sting, which was reportedly set to happen back in 2011 at WrestleMania 27, might never happen on a big stage. However, there is no doubt that the two men have a huge amount of respect for each other.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The former WWE Champion reacted to Sting's retirement and congratulated the WWE Hall of Famer on his legacy in professional wrestling.

The inaugural Bill Apter Legacy Award recipient, The Undertaker, praised Sting for being an important figure in professional wrestling for a long time and hoped the former WCW Champion would enjoy a happy retirement.

Here's The Deadman's message to The Icon:

"I would love to say, Sting, congratulations, man, on just a spectacular career! I mean [he] is just one true icon of our industry. He has done everything. Like I said, just the longevity of that character, it's just well done, and congratulations. I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be, and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades. Yeah, I mean, he deserves it all." [From 00:42 to 01:25]

