Sting sends a three-word message after AEW Full Gear 2023

On November 18, AEW staged its fifth annual Full Gear pay-per-view from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, headlined by the AEW World Championship contest between Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Jay White.

The show opened with a trios match in which the team of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin vanquished Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, with The Rated-R Superstar scoring the pin for his side. WWE Legend Ric Flair was at ringside supporting Sting's team and got involved toward the end of the contest.

This was likely the Icon's last match in Los Angeles, as the wrestling legend had recently announced his intent to hang up his boots after next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Following his victory, Sting took to social media to share pictures of his match and express his gratitude to the City of Angels.

"Thank you, LA!" Sting wrote.

Adam Copeland shares a message following AEW Full Gear, reflects on his career decision

Adam Copeland made a shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view last month. At Full Gear, the WWE Hall of Famer teamed with his idol, Sting, and a rising star, Darby Allin.

After his match, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to thank Los Angeles and expressed his excitement at living his dream and having fun at the tail end of his career. Copeland wrote:

I’m 50 years old. In the second and not really supposed to be happening, final act of my wrestling career. Last night I felt like the 17 year old kid stepping into that concrete like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91. To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man. To team with @darbyallin who is one insanely(key word insane) talented dude, who by the way hopped on a redeye after this match to go train in Nepal to climb Mount Everest, is invigorating. To team with one of my idols @stinger in his last match in California. To share the same space and be a peer of his, well 12 yr old Adam wouldn’t be able to fathom that. Hell 50 yr old Adam doesn’t. LA, you brought it. That was a bucket lister. Thank you," Adam Copeland posted.

Here is the post:

