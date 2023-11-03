"Stinger never gave up on me" - WWE legend credits Sting for helping him through his demons

Sting is one of the most respected figures in pro wrestling, and behind the scenes, he has influenced and helped many of his peers. Recently, a bonafide WWE legend spoke about his friendship with The Icon and how the Stinger never gave up on him.

With decades in the industry, Steve Borden has crossed paths with many of the biggest names in wrestling. The veteran's own struggles with addiction and faith are well-documented, but he overcame his own demons and tried to help his peers in their own battles.

Lex Lugar's life and career are both unique tales that could've ended in tragedy. However, according to "The Total Package," the only one who never gave up on him was the Stinger. In a recent interview with Under The Ring, Luger recalled how The Icon helped him through the worst times of his life.

"We — both inside and outside the ring — have similar journeys. We're both followers of Jesus now, and that makes it extra special for us as well. He never gave up on me, even during the worst times of my life."

Expand Tweet

"He'd leave voicemails when I wouldn't answer the phone — when I went through a bad period of addictions with s*x, dr*gs, and alcohol. People thought I was going to be the next wrestler found dead. Stinger never gave up on me, and we're the best of friends to this day — he's a special guy and a special friend." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Many are speculating who The Icon will end up facing in his retirement match, and Matt Hardy has explained why he thinks it should be AEW World Champion, MJF.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Lex Luger revealed that he and Sting didn't immediately hit it off

Based on how close Luger seems to be to The Icon, one would imagine that the two veterans immediately became the best of friends. However, according to Lex Luger in the same interview, the two initially disagreed about nutrition.

Expand Tweet

Luger claims he told The Icon that he uses "Stoli's [vokda] and peanut M&M's" to maintain his physique, which the Stinger wasn't impressed by.

"He walked away shaking his head, but we ended up seeing each other downstairs, finally had breakfast together, went to the gym together, and over time, became the best of friends."

Lex Luger also noted that he'll be watching AEW Revolution 2024 to see his old friend finally retire after having one of the greatest pro wrestling careers.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think