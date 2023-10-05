Summer Rae has a message following Adam Copeland's (Edge) AEW Dynamite debut

Adam Copeland, fka Edge, has had quite an impact ever since he made his AEW debut at WrestleDream last Sunday.

While he is expected to make an impact with his in-ring ability, he is apparently making waves with his fashion choices. It was evident when former WWE diva Summer Rae aka Danielle Moinet took to Twitter to gush over Edge’s leather jacket.

Summer, who is a model herself now, commented that she was genuinely happy for The Rated-R Superstar, and stated that she desperately wanted to know who makes his leather jacket.

“Listen, I love love love that Edge is in AEW. I’m so excited! I got goosebumps watching Sunday night. And he seems so genuinely happy! Love that. But I desperately need to know who makes his leather jacket that he’s wearing tonight… 🤌,” Summer tweeted.

The Ultimate Opportunist is not necessarily known for his fashion choices, but it looks like he has picked up some tips of late, and going by Summer’s reaction, it is working.

Beth Phoenix says she loves Adam's tight jeans

Adam Copeland has not only enchanted Summer Rae with his sense of style but also his wife, Beth Phoenix.

After he made his entrance on AEW Dynamite, where he came out to a rapturous ovation from the fans, Beth took to Twitter to give her seal of approval for her husband’s attire.

Beth tweeted:

“Love me those tight jeans.👀”

Beth Phoenix has also been very involved in Copeland’s AEW run so far. According to various reports, the iconic intro before his theme song is none other than the voice of Beth.

While in WWE, it was “You think you know me?”, in AEW, it is now “You think you know him?” This was reportedly recorded and voiced by both Beth and her husband before his groundbreaking AEW debut last week.

