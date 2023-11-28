Surprising AEW Star calls out Adam Copeland for a match at All In

AEW's All In 2023 pay-per-view was an overwhelming success for the Jacksonville-based promotion. The event was well received and reportedly attended by more than 80,000 fans, which is an astounding figure for a five-year-old professional wrestling company. Following the event's success, Tony Khan-owned company wasted little time in announcing its plans to host the next All In pay-per-view on August 25, 2024, at the same venue, i.e., the Wembley Stadium, London, UK.

Adam Copeland recently took to social media to promote AEW All In 2024 and talked about the possible first-time-ever matches he could have at the pay-per-view. The 50-year-old named Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Malakai Black, Swerve Strickland, and MJF as some of the possible opponents for his first appearance at an All-In event.

Rush, who is a member of the Los Ingobernables faction, replied to the Rated R Superstar's post on X and said he wanted to face Adam Copeland at Wembley Stadium:

"My first #AEWAllIn is next year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium too. I WANT RUSH VS (EDGE). #AEWAllIn London on sale week! If you pre-registered or are an VIP check your Email For A Unique code to Buy Tix NOW Before Everyone Else! #LFI," Rush tweeted.

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

AEW's Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on landing movie role as a tribute to his mother

Over his long and well-accomplished career, Adam Copeland has earned the reputation of one of the finest professional wrestlers in the world. Along with having a Hall of Fame career, Copeland also acted in a few Hollywood movies and shows.

Speaking with RJ City on Hey! (EW), the Rated R Superstar said he accepted a role in a movie opposite Kelsey Grammer without going into the details of the script as a tribute to his late mother:

"So my mom’s favorite actor was Kelsey Grammer. She loved Kelsey Grammer. [Cheers and Frasier was] her totality of Kelsey Grammer. However, that was the first show that I watched with my mom, then we watched Frasier together. Then she got diagnosed with cancer and we watched Frasier together after every chemotherapy. After she passed away, I got offered a role opposite Kelsey Grammer. I said ‘You’re da*n right I’m doing it.’ I don’t even need to see how bad the script is," Adam Copeland said. [H/T Ringside News]

Adam Copeland refused to badmouth WWE despite being urged to do so on Hey! (EW). Read the full story here.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here