Swerve Strickland's steady rise through the ranks in AEW has picked up steam in recent months. The Mogul Embassy leader is now being positioned as a major player for the promotion, but the question still remain about his mysterious rivalry with Keith Lee.

The Swerve in Our Glory duo's eventual fallout was followed by an initially well-received feud that simply went nowhere. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are still yet to have a singles match on AEW programming all this time later, but this is seemingly to neither fault of their own:

“That’s a creative decision. I wouldn’t say there’s anything personal, it’s a creative decision. And once again, that’s something I have to trust, that’s something Keith has to trust, and something the fans have to trust in watching the product. We haven’t steered you wrong yet,” Strickland told WrestlePurist. [H/T: NoDQ.com]

Expand Tweet

Currently, Strickland and Lee are on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, so it would be rather tricky for AEW to revisit their unfinished business any time soon. Still, it would feel like such a waste to invest so much time and energy into a storyline with no tangible payoff.

Swerve Strickland scores the biggest win of his career at Full Gear 2023

AEW Full Gear played host to plenty of exciting and enthralling matchups, but none as gruesome and wince-inducing as the Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page.

To say that this one was not for the faint of heart would be an understatement. The two stars laid it all on the line and lived up to the extremely violent standards expected of them, given the nature of their blood feud.

Expand Tweet

With Swerve walking away with the victory, his second over Hangman in as many pay-per-view matches, the former NXT star looks to be well on his way to claiming his first taste of singles gold in AEW shortly.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.