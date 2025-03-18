Swerve Strickland gives his honest take on Travis Scott slapping WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Earlier this month, at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world by attacking Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, turning heel in the process. Additionally, The American Nightmare was attacked by The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

Interestingly, during this astonishing segment, the SICKO MODE rapper legitimately slapped Rhodes, allegedly leading to the champion suffering a black eye and a busted eardrum. Fans and veterans worldwide were critical of the 33-year-old's actions. However, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is sympathetic towards Scott.

The New Flavor recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. He said that the chances of these things happening are high during crossovers. Swerve added that excitement got the better of Scott and that the rapper didn't slap the Undisputed WWE Champion on purpose.

"That's wild. That's a very excited artist who finally got to do his dream. And you're in there with the two biggest icons we have left. Of course, you are excited. That's a lot of pressure and that's what happens when you get excited, and you're not in our industry, you know," he said.

The AEW star continued:

"We would do dumb s*it, too [in a situation like that]. Its just a crossover thing, he doesn't know. I don't belive they went over it. Maybe they did that because they wanted something natural. A natural reaction. Sometimes you want that. But then sometimes, that stuff happens and that's too far!" [From 11:56 to 13:18]

Stevie Richards called Travis Scott an a**hole for allegedly injuring Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards was furious with Travis Scott's actions at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

In a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, he called the rapper an "a**hole" and said that The American Nightmare should have beaten up the 33-year-old after the PLE went off the air.

"You did some very arrogant selfish and dare I say you took advantage of Cody and what should have happened and what I wish would have happened: 'We're off the air guys' and Cody got up and started beating the s**t out of Travis Scott," Richards said. [H/T: TOI]

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team involves Travis Scott in the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the coming days.

