"Taker joins the party" - Twitter explodes after The Undertaker and WWE legend take shots at AEW

The Undertaker and WWE legend Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to take massive shots at AEW, prompting fans to explode with reactions.

A photo of Wheeler Yuta bleeding profusely while held in a choke recently surfaced on social media. Amidst discussions of the spot being compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic spot with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, Kevin Nash chimed in to take a shot at Tony Khan's Promotion.

It appears that The Undertaker also joined in to poke fun at AEW, prompting fans to comment on the interaction.

YeehawMan @YeehawManDVD @undertaker @RealKevinNash @Makavelimademe @Halfpintspoint We’re in the timeline where The Undertaker is commenting on anti AEW troll posts lmao @undertaker @RealKevinNash @Makavelimademe @Halfpintspoint We’re in the timeline where The Undertaker is commenting on anti AEW troll posts lmao

NTSG @JSWFox1 @undertaker @RealKevinNash @Makavelimademe @Halfpintspoint I'm just curious when was the last time either one of you legends bled hardway in the ring? Seeing as Wheeler legit bled the hardway right there. @undertaker @RealKevinNash @Makavelimademe @Halfpintspoint I'm just curious when was the last time either one of you legends bled hardway in the ring? Seeing as Wheeler legit bled the hardway right there.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Wheeler Yuta will fire back in response or not.

WWE legend The Undertaker apparently trained with top AEW star for his WrestleMania return

While the Phenom seemingly did take a shot at the Jacksonville-based Promotion, he has apparently trained alongside rising star Ricky Starks ahead of his WrestleMania 34 match.

Starks is one of the brightest talents on Tony Khan's roster at the moment. His charisma and in-ring skills make him entertaining to watch, which has enabled him to gain a sizeable fanbase.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the 32-year-old spoke about his relationship with the Undertaker.

"Taker’s like my guy. Taker’s my favorite wrestler of all time. The wildest thing is that as I got older, I actually met him. I had him watch one of my matches for the indies. I sparred with him in preparation for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania."

He also added that the WWE legend had previously complimented him.

"I kept in touch with Taker still to this day when I see him, still the same, ‘Hey man, how you doing? I’m proud of you.’ That’s what he’s told me, he’s proud of me and I’m doing great so yeah, it’s really wild to go from that to sitting on a couch with [someone] that you loved when you were growing up," noted Starks. [H/T : Wrestling Headlines]

As of now, Ricky Starks is slated to go up against Chris Jericho at the Revolution pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

What do you make of the WWE Legend's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes