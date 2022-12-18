"Talked up to people that he wanted to suck up to" - Jim Cornette comments on AEW personality's harsh criticism of released WWE official

Jim Cornette had some harsh words about AEW commentator Jim Ross's recent comments about the released WWE Official.

Jim Ross recently provided a rather scathing opinion of former WWE star John Laurinaitis. When asked about the star, previously known as Johnny Ace, Ross claimed that he had gotten a job for Laurinaitis. However, the latter had apparently backstabbed the AEW commentator, leading to bitterness between the two.

Speaking about the topic on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette also came out in support of Ross.

"They guy, he wanted to be a big time corporate executive in the corporate world and he wanted to wear suits and smile, and say yes a lot to the people that were important and employing him... Mrs Baba liked him because he was a cute blonde guy, Jean Stephanie liked him because he agreed with her a lot, whereas J.R [Jim Ross] would go to Vince and say well, here's my opinion, and he would tell the truth. John Laurinaitis just sucked up, back-bit, backstabbed and talked up to people that he wanted to suck up to. Like J.R said, he's the one that hired him." (1:05 - 1:50)

Jim Cornette is also against Vince McMahon's return to WWE

Apart from John Laurinaitis, Cornette recently criticized Vince McMahon as well.

The former CEO of WWE is rumored to be thinking of coming back into the world of pro wrestling. Ever since he stepped down from the top position, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H have taken over in administration to bring about several changes in the Promotion.

Jim Cornette believes the WWE changes are for the better, as he vehemently opposed Vince McMahon's potential return in an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru.

"All we've been doing is talking about for the past couple of months now or more - guys want to go back and work for Triple H. I think he's brought back some that he probably has buyer's remorse on brining back now when he was rid of, but they want to come back and work for him and some more will follow. [William] Regal, etc. They didn't want to work for Vince because he had gone out of his mind, and Max Dupri was an example, and Ezekiel and Elias and Elrod and Elrod Hubbard, his manager," said Cornette. (4:28-5:06)

However, it remains to be seen if Vince McMahon will return to the industry in the coming months.

