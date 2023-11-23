Tay Melo sends loving message to real-life partner during AEW Dynamite

AEW star Tay Melo has sent a heartwarming message to her husband, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, during this week's Dynamite.

Both Guevara and Melo have been in a relationship for some time. In June 2022, they announced their engagement, and in August 2022, they celebrated their wedding ceremony.

Exciting news came in May 2023, just before Guevara's match at AEW Double or Nothing, when the couple revealed they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Twitter, Tay Melo expressed her love and appreciation for her husband Sammy Guevara, calling him "the most handsome man in the world" and thanking him while Dynamite was on the air.

"The most handsome man in the world. Thank you for everything you are doing for our family @sammyguevara."

However, it's important to note that Guevara suffered a concussion at the WrestleDream PPV during his match and is still awaiting medical clearance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the former TNT Champion's return to the ring.

AEW stars Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara had a Twitter exchange

AEW stars Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are caught amid a tense situation. In a Twitter exchange, Jericho reached out to the 30-year-old, asking him to return his texts, indicating a week-long silence between them.

Meanwhile, Guevara celebrated his 30th birthday with a surprise party given to him by his wife, Tay Melo, a few months ago.

"3️0❤️ Getting older with great people by my side! I got to give a huge thank you to my beautiful wife @taymelo she completely out did herself. She got my friends and family here and surprised me. I love you so much you’re the best!"

Jericho responded:

"Hey Happy Birthday man!! Please return my texts…it’s been a week," Jericho tweeted.

A few months ago, Chris Jericho defeated Sammy Guevara in a match on Dynamite. After the bout, the two men shook hands and hugged before Guevara delivered a low blow to The Ocho.

Sammy Guevara was then revealed as the new member of Don Callis' faction. Since then, the two have been in a feud until Guevara suffered a concussion.