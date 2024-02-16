Tay Melo sends a message for Jeff Hardy after the WWE legend gets injured in match against Sammy Guevara

Tay Melo just sent a message for Jeff Hardy after his recent injury in his match against Sammy Guevara.

Jeff Hardy first signed with AEW in 2022. However, his AEW career took a sudden downturn when he was indefinitely suspended after he was arrested for driving under the influence. His suspension lasted for several months.

Hardy made his return last year to save his brother, Matt Hardy, from a brutal assault at the hands of the Andrade Family Office. Since then, Jeff has been paired with his brother Matt. However, things have not been going well for them.

After a string of losses, Jeff and Matt have appeared visibly frustrated on television, and they have taken out their frustration on their opponents. Last week, during the AEW Rampage tapings, The Charismatic Enigma competed in a no-disqualification match against Sammy Guevara. During the match, Hardy suffered a broken nose, which will take him off television for a while.

Following the injury scare, Sammy Guevara's wife and AEW star Tay Melo took to social media to send a message to the former WWE star:

"One of the coolest wrestlers in the whole world ( after dada of course ) Let’s go."

Jim Cornette said that Jeff Hardy has become sloppy

Jeff Hardy was a massive star in the early to mid-2000s largely due to his high-flying antics. However, over the years, Hardy hasn't been able to move ahead with the industry, and this has led to some criticism.

Jim Cornette spoke about Jeff on his Drive-Thru podcast. He said that the former WWE Champion has become sloppy in the ring:

"Jeff Hardy was never a great technical worker, but he had fire and he had intensity, and he had the gimmick with the outlandish personality and the daredevil sh*t that appealed to that generation. And then they did the Tables Ladders and Chairs match, and now he is 40-whatever and he is hurt, and they can't do the Tables Ladders and Chairs match because everybody is anyway, and you just see the sloppiness."

We hope that The Charismatic Enigma recovers from this injury soon and returns back to the ring.

