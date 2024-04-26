Taz’s son Hook receives special invitation from female AEW star

HOOK, the son of wrestling legend Taz, received a special invitation from a female AEW star. The talent in question is Mariah May.

Since signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023, The Glamour has swiftly risen through the ranks and emerged as a budding star of the women's division of All Elite Wrestling. May was present at ringside on the latest episode of Dynamite for her former Stardom tag partner Mina Shirakawa's first AEW match against Anna Jay.

While calling the action for the bout, Taz drew attention to May's outfit, claiming that her tennis attire suggested that The Fighting Princess had a background in the sport. Taking to X/Twitter, Mariah May responded to Taz by stating that his son, former FTW Champion HOOK, was welcome to play tennis with her.

"your son can play tennis with me @OfficialTAZ 😊 "

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Mina Shirakawa secured a pinfall victory over Anna Jay, who locked May in the Queenslayer submission in a post-match assault, prompting her mentor, Women's World Champion Toni Storm, to make the save.

HOOK, on the other hand, is coming off a major loss, having been defeated by Chris Jericho for the FTW Title at Dynasty 2024.

Chris Jericho renamed the FTW Title after beating HOOK at AEW Dynasty

Dynasty 2024 saw several titles change hands, including the FTW Title. Chris Jericho challenged HOOK for the belt in an FTW Rules match. Despite putting on a valiant effort, the 24-year-old star went down to The Lionheart after the latter smashed him on the head with a baseball bat.

On the Dynamite following the pay-per-view, Jericho, now dubbing himself The Learning Tree, addressed his title win. Renaming the FTW Title to suggest a championship "for the world" and for the people, Jericho discussed his goal of passing down his knowledge and expertise to the next generation of talent.

The former AEW and ROH World Champion praised HOOK's run with the FTW Championship but criticized him for his association with Taz and occasional tag partner Katsuyori Shibata. Jericho also claimed that he struck The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil with the bat to teach him a lesson in knowing when to stay down.

Jericho's promo was interrupted by his former rival, Big Bill, who requested The Ocho to accept him as a student of The Learning Tree. Jericho responded by promising to keep his eye on the work of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will try to reclaim his championship from Chris Jericho upon returning to AEW TV.

Share your thoughts on Chris Jericho winning the FTW Championship by clicking on the discuss button.