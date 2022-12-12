"Teach that f**king kid a lesson" - WWE veteran says Cody Rhodes' family member should face major AEW star in his last hurrah

AEW World Champion MJF is already making his mark in the wrestling industry as Dustin Rhodes approaches his in-ring retirement. Meanwhile, Jim Cornette suggested that Dustin could win back the honor of his brother, Cody Rhodes, in a feud with Friedman.

During Cody's feud with then-AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, MJF cost The American Nightmare a match that resulted in him being unable to challenge for the title. The star has repeatedly highlighted that he jumped ship to WWE to become the world champion. Hence, Cornette believes this is an intriguing angle to build a story around.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran discussed Dustin's 2023 retirement plans. He proposed that now would be the best time for The Natural to have an interesting feud with MJF in AEW.

"He really is gonna retire and he’s in his mid-50s, even though he looks so good, so he can get emotional enough about this being his last big chance or maybe even downplays expectations that he would win the title but he wants to teach [MJF] a lesson before he goes. Maybe something happens that shames the Rhodes family that he wants to one-time before he’s done, teach that f**king kid a lesson." (02:03:37 onward)

While Dustin could have a compelling feud with MJF, Brian Pillman Jr. recently called him out on social media. The two seem to somehow have unfinished business that Dustin could address before hanging up his boots.

Jim Cornette believes that a potential bout between Dustin Rhodes and MJF could be better than AEW's Best of Seven Series

The Elite's Best of Seven Series against The Death Triangle has many AEW fans divided over the length of the tournament.

During the same podcast episode, Cornette slammed The Elite and ridiculed their Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle. Moreover, he claimed that MJF vs. Dustin would be a better feud.

"It would be more interesting than this f**king Best of Seven trampoline championship! Where they’re all f**king mute – not one of them g****mn speaks. You can’t stand to hear the f**king [Young Bucks] voice, you can’t understand most of the other team, and f**king [Kenny Omega] just does the phone s*x thing and sighs a lot." (02:05:35 onward).

The Elite will face Death Triangle again this Wednesday at Winter is Coming. While MJF is embroiled in his feud with Ricky Starks, could Dustin Rhodes somehow interject himself into their conflict? Only time will tell.

