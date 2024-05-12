  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Thank you Tony Khan for letting me be part of AEW," says WWE legend days after embarrassing incident

"Thank you Tony Khan for letting me be part of AEW," says WWE legend days after embarrassing incident

By Sujay
Modified May 12, 2024 01:25 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and WWE logo (right)
Tony Khan (left) and WWE logo (right) [Image via AEW on TV X handle and WWE Facebook]

A WWE legend thanked AEW President Tony Khan after being involved in an embarrassing incident recently. This person is one of the biggest names in wrestling.

The legend is none other than Ric Flair. The Nature Boy was recently involved in a heated altercation with the kitchen manager of a pizza restaurant, and that clip has gone viral. In that video, he was berating the manager, and things did not go well for him.

Now, the Hall of Famer has taken to X/Twitter to thank Tony Khan after the AEW President seemingly stood by him in the aftermath of the incident. He posted a picture of himself along with TK and Sting and wrote how he is loyal and respectful to the people in his life.

“Thank You @TonyKhan For Letting Me Be Part Of @AEW, And I’m Very Consciously Sensitive To The Loyalty And Respect Shown To The People That Are Part Of Your Life. I’m So Thankful To Be Part Of It! WOOOOO! 🙏🏻,” he tweeted.

He posted this just minutes before Collision, and there is a chance he will return to the Saturday Night show to show how loyal he is to his boss in the aftermath of how The Elite has been targeting him.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी