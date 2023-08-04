"That is karma," says retired former WWE star after Bryan Danielson threatened to break his neck

Recently, former WWE name Nigel McGuinness called out Bryan Danielson after statements he made a few months back, specifically his claim the latter claimed he would break McGuinness' neck.

Both stars shared the ring in their time with Ring of Honor over a decade and a half ago. Since then, however, both have nursed major injuries that led to retirements. Although Danielson was able to come back from injury, it still kept him on the sidelines for a few years when he was in WWE.

While on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former WWE announcer called out Danielson following his injury, claiming that the injury wasn't as severe as it looked from his perspective and that The American Dragon could still wrestle. He also accused him of being a little scared.

"Now, [Danielson] has gone and broken his arm. Let's be honest. We all saw the x-rays, and one of those bones was perfectly okay. I don't know how many bones are in the human body. He's got all of them apart from one, does he really need time off? He's sitting at home, taking a paycheck, digging those clams out of the sand. He could be in there wrestling me. To be perfectly honest, he's probably a bit scared. It's ironic isn't it?" McGuinness said.

McGuinness then addressed Danielson's words for him back at the Double or Nothing media scrum. He mentioned how now Danielson was the one nursing an injury.

"Someone asked him that question in a media scrum and he was like, 'I respect Nigel as a commentator, but if he gets in the ring with me, I'd break his neck,' and he's the one with a broken arm, and I never got a chance to wrestle him. That is karma." [H/T Fightful]

"I look at his neck and I think I will break it, and I'm only 185 pounds." pic.twitter.com/OglFfLrF8p Bryan Danielson comments on Nigel McGuinness possibly coming out of retirement and them wrestling together in Wembley. Says he respects the hell of Nigel but he's not on his level anymore."I look at his neck and I think I will break it, and I'm only 185 pounds."

Former WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness was open to facing Bryan Danielson at All In

Former WWE star Nigel McGuinness recently brought up the only match he would ever come out of retirement for, which would be between himself and Bryan Danielson.

While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, McGuinness mentioned how even tho he truly valued his role as of now as an announcer, he was very open to facing The American Dragon at Wembley Stadium, and he would be crazy not to consider it.

"Well, I mean you know the the truth for the matter is like the only way I was ever going to come out of retirement was for a match against Bryan Danielson at Wembley Stadium... You know, maybe it's going to take something like that for me to come out of retirement.. because I really value my job doing announcing and there are so many other guys on the card, so much better than me, and deserve those spots etc.. etc. But in the right situation as I mentioned with Dragon at Wembley Stadium and I'd be crazy to not be open to that possibility," McGuinness said.

While due to Bryan Danielson's injury, being at All-In is very unlikely, this decreases the chance of him and the former WWE star sharing the ring on that big of a stage. But only time will tell.

