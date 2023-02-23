"That'll fix the ratings" - Fans erupt at 2-time WWE tag team champions' potential reunion in Tony Khan's AEW

The Twitterverse recently erupted with reactions to a former WWE Tag Team potentially reforming in AEW.

Former world champion Chris Jericho recently filed for trademark rights on "Jeri-Show." The term used to be the name of his team alongside Paul Wight (fka Big Show) back during their WWE days. While the partnership was relatively short-lived, they were well-received by fans and went on to win the tag team title twice.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Chris Jericho has filed a trademark on the name "Jeri-Show".



Paul Wight recently stated that he is planning on returning to the ring very soon in AEW. Chris Jericho has filed a trademark on the name "Jeri-Show".Paul Wight recently stated that he is planning on returning to the ring very soon in AEW. https://t.co/oPKeHmtEPr

Jericho's recent move to gain exclusive rights over the name has many fans speculating about a possible reunion between the two in the Jacksonville-based promotion. A number of Twitter posts recently flooded social media.

Darkcurrse @darkcursse164 @DrainBamager This is something that could be interesting. Paul Wight is very talented and has done well playing all sides of the coin. I look forward to this duo together, it can only be good for AEW @DrainBamager This is something that could be interesting. Paul Wight is very talented and has done well playing all sides of the coin. I look forward to this duo together, it can only be good for AEW

Gary Template @GTizzle @DrainBamager Jeri-Show vs Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh at Double or Nothing is happening @DrainBamager Jeri-Show vs Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh at Double or Nothing is happening

Rasslin @RassslinFan @DrainBamager We’re about to get The Shaq match with Paul Weight finally. 13 years in the making @DrainBamager We’re about to get The Shaq match with Paul Weight finally. 13 years in the making https://t.co/zmtY5W3pjg

AFTER THESE MESSAGES...WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK @MangolianChop @DrainBamager If he is coming back and will work with Jericho does that mean the Jericho appreciation society is coming to an end? @DrainBamager If he is coming back and will work with Jericho does that mean the Jericho appreciation society is coming to an end?

Brother @RedeemDeezNutzz @DrainBamager Can't wait for him to announce Paul White as the newest member of the JAS, and make a new shirt that says "Jeri-Show-cho" @DrainBamager Can't wait for him to announce Paul White as the newest member of the JAS, and make a new shirt that says "Jeri-Show-cho"

Marie @mrsmduvernois @DrainBamager If it means the end of the JAS, I'm all for it @DrainBamager If it means the end of the JAS, I'm all for it

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether Jeri-Show will be reformed in the coming months.

AEW star Paul Wight is seemingly poised for an in-ring return

The speculation about Jeri-Show was further fueled by Paul Wight's comments about his return to the squared circle.

While Wight was signed to AEW a long while back, he has only participated in a few matches. He is currently working as a commentator in the Dark matches of the promotion.

The former WWE Superstar recently spoke with Metro UK about his future. He also spoke about how his knee injury was on its way to recovery, making him quite prepared to get back in action.

"That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tyre on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway...But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!" [H/T: Metro]

Paul Wight has been training to get back in shape as well in preparation for his return. He also admitted that Billy Gunn was aiding him in his training regime. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the future.

