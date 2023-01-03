"That would be Mandy Rose" - Wrestling fans spot a potential clue in blockbuster AEW Dynamite match's graphic 

People believe Mandy Rose is set to make her AEW debut. In a couple of weeks on Dynamite, a major blockbuster match is set to take place involving a mystery wrestler. The match is a tag team match between Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter and Saraya & a partner of her choosing. After the official match graphic was revealed, fans began to speculate who her partner was going to be.

Mandy Rose was one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions in WWE history. Her reign came to a shocking end a few weeks ago as she lost to Roxanne Perez.

Moments after the match, it was reported that Mandy Rose was released from the company due to the content she posted on her website, which was under a paywall that was leaked to the public.

Saraya has been feuding with the former AEW Women's Champion since her debut in Tony Khan's promotion. Baker challenged the former WWE Superstar to a tag team match on the January 11th episode of Dynamite and gave her the liberty to pick a partner of her choosing.

When the match was initially announced, the majority of the wrestling world speculated that the mystery wrestler would be Sasha Banks, given the fact that she has been away from WWE for over eight months.

Jordan Turner @JTTakeover @RealBrittBaker It’s gotta be her. Because if not, then @TonyKhan should announce the partner in advance to just stop the speculation for getting out of pocket. Because everybody is expecting that “one person” to be Saraya partner. 🤷🏽‍♂️ @RealBrittBaker It’s gotta be her. Because if not, then @TonyKhan should announce the partner in advance to just stop the speculation for getting out of pocket. Because everybody is expecting that “one person” to be Saraya partner. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/htLrvNTRMG

However, after seeing the match graphic, fans have been speculating that it could be the Golden Goddess who is making her AEW debut to team up with her former faction member.

Karl Ahlf @KarlDucksfan @RealBrittBaker I know that some are saying Mercedes Varnado FKA Sasha Banks. I have a possibility of my own, that would be Mandy Rose, as she was in stable with Saraya back in 2017, and look at the background in the GIF & the color of the mysterious woman. @RealBrittBaker I know that some are saying Mercedes Varnado FKA Sasha Banks. I have a possibility of my own, that would be Mandy Rose, as she was in stable with Saraya back in 2017, and look at the background in the GIF & the color of the mysterious woman. https://t.co/O9kZeSCJG1

Some even believed that it would be the returning Thunder Rosa, so she could rekindle her rivalry against Baker and Hayter, and blamed the AEW fanbase for complaining about the rival promotion but then again were glad to see a former WWE Superstar show up on their roster.

Brad @Brad31220873 @RealBrittBaker Aew fans begging it to be sasha when in reality it will be either thunder Rosa or some other overhyped performer @RealBrittBaker Aew fans begging it to be sasha when in reality it will be either thunder Rosa or some other overhyped performer

Ant😎🤑🤤 @rodrigu65432911 @RealBrittBaker Aew women’s division is trash and they say we get mad at saying ex wwe and they want an ex wwe star @RealBrittBaker Aew women’s division is trash and they say we get mad at saying ex wwe and they want an ex wwe star😂😂😂😂

Austin @da_austinz @RealBrittBaker It’s gotta be @MercedesVarnado or @NaomiWWE !!! Better not be Thunder Rosa.. love her but this isn’t the right time to bring her back like this @RealBrittBaker It’s gotta be @MercedesVarnado or @NaomiWWE !!! Better not be Thunder Rosa.. love her but this isn’t the right time to bring her back like this

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @DrainBamager Imagine the heat if it turns out to be Thunder Rosa @DrainBamager Imagine the heat if it turns out to be Thunder Rosa 😂

A few people had some bold predictions about who the mystery partner could be.

Mandy Rose became a self-made millionaire in one month

The former NXT Women's Champion was making some money on the side with her premium content for her fans. During a recent interview with TMZ, her agent mentioned that Rose had earned over half a million since her release from WWE.

On the premium content website, Fantime officially posted on their Instagram account, congratulating the former leader of Toxic Attraction for earning a million dollars in the month of December.

If she was only working in WWE, she would have been earning less than half a million a year.

Following the immaculate success Mandy Rose has had outside wrestling, do you think she would want to return to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

