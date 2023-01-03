"That would be Mandy Rose" - Wrestling fans spot a potential clue in blockbuster AEW Dynamite match's graphic 

People believe Mandy Rose is set to make her AEW debut. In a couple of weeks on Dynamite, a major blockbuster match is set to take place involving a mystery wrestler. The match is a tag team match between Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter and Saraya & a partner of her choosing. After the official match graphic was revealed, fans began to speculate who her partner was going to be.
Mandy Rose was one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions in WWE history. Her reign came to a shocking end a few weeks ago as she lost to Roxanne Perez.
Moments after the match, it was reported that Mandy Rose was released from the company due to the content she posted on her website, which was under a paywall that was leaked to the public.
Saraya has been feuding with the former AEW Women's Champion since her debut in Tony Khan's promotion. Baker challenged the former WWE Superstar to a tag team match on the January 11th episode of Dynamite and gave her the liberty to pick a partner of her choosing.
When the match was initially announced, the majority of the wrestling world speculated that the mystery wrestler would be Sasha Banks, given the fact that she has been away from WWE for over eight months.
However, after seeing the match graphic, fans have been speculating that it could be the Golden Goddess who is making her AEW debut to team up with her former faction member.
Some even believed that it would be the returning Thunder Rosa, so she could rekindle her rivalry against Baker and Hayter, and blamed the AEW fanbase for complaining about the rival promotion but then again were glad to see a former WWE Superstar show up on their roster.
A few people had some bold predictions about who the mystery partner could be.
Mandy Rose became a self-made millionaire in one month
The former NXT Women's Champion was making some money on the side with her premium content for her fans. During a recent interview with TMZ, her agent mentioned that Rose had earned over half a million since her release from WWE.
On the premium content website, Fantime officially posted on their Instagram account, congratulating the former leader of Toxic Attraction for earning a million dollars in the month of December.
If she was only working in WWE, she would have been earning less than half a million a year.
Following the immaculate success Mandy Rose has had outside wrestling, do you think she would want to return to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.
Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.