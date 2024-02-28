“That's the fakest thing I've ever seen” - Konnan blasts recent spot on AEW TV

WCW veteran Konnan has just given his thoughts on a hilarious spot that took place on AEW Collision last weekend. This one brought up several controversial discourses, as it gave off the impression that everything on the promotion was a mockery.

Last Saturday, Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang took on the Iron Savages in trios action. At a point in the match, the WWE Hall of Famer hit Bear Boulder with a Famouser, and he sold this too much, as he leapt up and flipped himself out of the ring. This ended up looking too comedic.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan reacted to the clip, and he thought it was hilarious, but also mentioned that this was the fakest selling he had ever seen.

"Oh I saw this, this is hilarious. I saw that, who is that guy? Is that Bear Country? That's the fakest thing I've ever seen." [0:22-0:32]

He then continued by saying Bear Boulder could be dragged for over-selling the move, as it generated a lot of discussions online.

"He's probably getting dragged on AEW. Oh, he's getting dragged? That's great." [1:18-1:22]

Rob Van Dam is in disbelief over AEW star still being in shape

Rob Van Dam recently tweeted about him being shocked at how Billy Gunn was still able to compete at the highest level despite being 60.

Despite his age, the Hall of Famer has not held back from in-ring competition as he has competed in a total of three matches, and has constantly been on live TV in 2024. He currently stands as one-third of the AEW Trios Champions, The Acclaimed.

On Twitter, some fans commended RVD and how he and Billy Gunn could keep going in the ring despite being much older. RVD then replied to the fan and wondered how people couldn't believe how he was still in wrestling shape when Gunn, who is older than him, was in a much better shape.

"Why the f*** aren’t people realizing that Billy Gunn is 60 and in better shape than anyone? I’m thinking it doesn’t feed into their agenda so they ignore it, but d**n … He looks f****ng awesome! If you don’t think so, f**k you‼️He’s the f****g man!!🤘

It seems that this year fans will get to see a lot of Billy Gunn as he and The Acclaimed are still the AEW World Trios Champions, and he will get to put on banger matches.

