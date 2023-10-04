"That's not why I'm tuning in" - Vince Russo reveals 'one of the main reasons' for not watching AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has been a controversial figure in the industry for decades, and his recent comments about AEW are sure to turn heads.

Russo has consistently been a vocal critic of All Elite Wrestling, expressing his dissatisfaction with the promotion's booking decisions under the leadership of Tony Khan, and his latest comments are no different.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed that he doesn't watch AEW anymore because he's worried about the wrestlers getting hurt.

"I'll be honest with you, man. You know, I watched AEW every week when it just started because I wanted to see what this was all about, and you know, Chris, the god-honest truth is I stopped watching it, because as a wrestling fan, bro, I don't watch wrestling to see people get hurt," (18:41 - 19:02)

Furthermore, Russo stated that as a wrestling fan, he always felt that someone was going to get seriously injured when he was watching AEW:

"That's not why I'm tuning in. Every week when I was watching that show, I always felt like I was going to see a broken neck, I was going to see a broken back, and I don't watch, I don't want people to get hurt and, bro, I'm being dead serious. That was one of the main reasons I stopped watching the show," Russo said. (19:04 - 19:25)

There have been several high-profile injuries in the Jacksonville-based promotion over the past few years, including concussions to Adam Cole and Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's broken arm.

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan is paying for AEW's TV time

Vince Russo recently shared a bold theory on Tony Khan's approach to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Busted Open, Russo stated that Khan is paying for AEW's TV time, and that any other network wouldn't keep a show on air, with declining ratings:

"There’s no question in my mind that Tony Khan is paying for TV time. The dude’s a billionaire, he wants these shows on the network." he said.

For the past few months, the ratings for Dynamite and Collision have gone downhill, along with a decrease in fan attendance for the shows.

