“That's IT! HE'S LEAVING!!!” “TYLER BLACK IS ALL ELITE” - AEW fans go gaga over massive report on Seth Rollins’ WWE future

Seth Rollins' contract is up next year, and some fans are already waiting for him to join AEW.

According to recent reports, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion's contract expires in June 2024. Currently, there is no word on whether he will re-sign with the company. There have been rumors bubbling for a while that The Visionary might sign with All Elite Wrestling once his current deal is done.

A user took to X and posted the possibility of Rollins joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in the wake of the latest reports:

"If Seth Rollins contract did expire next Summer and I was Tony Khan, I would throw him a blank cheque and tell him to write whatever number it would take to get him in AEW. He was SLAY in AEW," wrote the user.

Take a look at some of the reactions below :

Fans cannot help but wonder about the possibility of Seth Rollins going to AEW

Seth Rollins mocks Roman Reigns' WWE schedule

The World Heavyweight Champion has been delivering top-notch matches in 2023 despite having back issues. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns hasn't been nearly as active lately.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rollins claimed that the Tribal Chief isn't even being discussed among fans due to his limited appearances.

"I mean, to be honest with you as of late, because he’s been so absent, I don’t even really think it’s been a topic of conversation amongst fans, let alone the locker room. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, but it’s such a glass ceiling opportunity. Like, it feels like almost, it’s one of those things where it may never happen, like what’s the point in wasting your time over there because the glass ceiling is so obvious and so thick, which is nice on my end with the World Heavyweight Championship," said Rollins.

Although it seems unlikely that The Visionary will leave WWE for AEW next year, many fans are already drawing up the dream matches they'd like to see him have as Tyler Black in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

