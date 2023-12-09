Current champion mocks Roman Reigns' WWE schedule

A current champion has mocked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his schedule in the company.

The Tribal Chief has not been in action since WWE Crown Jewel on November 4. Reigns successfully defended his title against LA Knight at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia last month. The Head of the Table did not appear at Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago.

Speaking with Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated's SI Media podcast, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins mocked his former stablemate in The Shield for his current schedule in WWE.

Roman Reigns is often absent from television for weeks at a time, while Rollins has made it a point to defend the World Heavyweight Championship whenever he can. The Visionary claimed that Reigns isn't even a topic of conversation amongst fans and the locker room anymore due to his limited appearances. Rollins also claimed that there should be more of a conversation about who is going to dethrone him of the World Heavyweight Championship because he is more visible to fans.

"I mean, to be honest with you as of late, because he’s been so absent, I don’t even really think it’s been a topic of conversation amongst fans, let alone the locker room. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, but it’s such a glass ceiling opportunity. Like, it feels like almost, it’s one of those things where it may never happen, like what’s the point in wasting your time over there because the glass ceiling is so obvious and so thick, which is nice on my end with the World Heavyweight Championship," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Former WWE Champion doesn't think Roman Reigns will ever be dethroned

Jinder Mahal recently suggested that Roman Reigns will never lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship because he has every advantage.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jinder Mahal was asked who he thought would be able to end Roman Reigns' historic run as champion. The Modern Day Maharaja stated that the only way Roman Reigns will be dethroned is if he decides to step away from the ring.

"I think the only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires. That's my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. And, of course, his schedule. He only comes around once in a while, he picks his shots, so he has every advantage," said Jinder Mahal. [0:54 - 1:10]

Adam Pearce has already informed Seth Rollins that he intends to sign CM Punk to a contract on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see who challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

