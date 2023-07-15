"That's how he makes his money now" - Matt Hardy accuses legend of 'hate-watching' AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy recently had a heated exchange on Twitter where he bashed a legend for hate-watching AEW.

The legend in question is Jim Cornette, who criticized Hardy's matches as well as other things that have been done by the Jacksonville-based promotion. Hardy even had an exchange on Twitter with Cornette's podcast co-host Brian Last.

Matt Hardy recently commented on this criticism on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"I'm sure he wants to be retired and he does have a successful podcast, but his whole schtick, his whole bit is going in there and hate-watching AEW and saying all the negative things he can to feed all his cult of Cornette followers, this dissension and this hatred and this negativity that they can slurp up like zombies. That's what he does. That's how he makes his money now."

Hardy further talked about the fans listening to Jim Cornette's podcast:

"I will clarify that and I will apologize to people that just listen to Jim's show and they enjoy it because he's an entertaining, charismatic speaker. I didn't mean everyone. I wasn't trying to lump everyone into that one group. When I was saying like, the Cult of Cornette members, the people I'm talking about are the people that are going to get on Twitter and the people that are going to make up accounts that are going to have one or two followers that are going to come after me. They're gonna come after the podcast and you know, it's all good. Please, come after me. Please, give it your best shot. One thing I am very comfortable with, all my skeletons are out of the closet, brother. I have nothing to hide. I am good when it comes to that. So there's nothing that I'm worried about getting out there.” H/T:[Wrestlingnews.co]

AEW star Matt Hardy reveals backstage details about major gimmick match

AEW star Matt Hardy recently revealed surprising backstage details for a major gimmick match.

Hardy recently talked about his Elite Deletion Match which took place back in 2020 with Sammy Guevara in his interview with Daily Mail Online.

Per Matt Hardy, Tony Khan joined them while the crew was filming the match and went to his arcade room. Khan got so involved in playing games that Hardy had to remind him about getting back to filming the match.

"Well, with the Elite Deletion, Tony actually came out here, and I think we had too big of a crew at that point whenever I did the match with Sammy, and he enjoyed it. It’s so funny, he went down to my arcade, and he started playing on one of my wrestling machines. So I said we should probably get back out, we don’t want to waste all our time down here just having a party. But no, we had a blast doing that"

Hardy also discussed the next deletion match:

"And then for the Final Deletion, actually, Sonjay Dutt was the producer or coach that was kind of in charge. We talked with Tony about it, and we kind of explained our vision, and how we thought it should go, and then he just kind of trusted us to do it, and we went out and we did it."

Let us know in the comments below if you are enjoying Matt Hardy's run in AEW.