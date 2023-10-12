"That’s a possibility" - Rising AEW star wants to achieve a major milestone with the World Title

A 33-year-old AEW star recently talked about winning the World Title and achieving a major milestone in doing so.

The star in question is Swerve Strickland. Strickland has been on a roll in recent months after defeating some of the company's top stars. At WrestleDream, Strickland defeated the former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Strickland faced Bryan Danielson in a number one contender's match for the TNT Title. While the leader of the Mogul Embassy lost to The American Dragon, he rose to the occasion and had a great showing against one of the best in business.

Expand Tweet

Speaking in a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, Swerve Strickland commented on people talking about the idea of him winning a championship in All Elite Wrestling. He expressed that he planted the seed for that idea and wanted it to grow organically. The 33-year-old also shared his desire to become the first black AEW World Champion.

“I think that’s a story, that’s a possibility, that’s being talked about now amongst peers. It’s a seed that I planted that I wanted to just organically grow. The story wasn’t about AEW’s never had a black world champion, its like, I want to win it. I want to be the first and I don’t want to accept anything less. I want to be the first, which means I want to be next up, especially with the momentum I have. I want to use all of that to get to the top," Swerve Strickland said. [H/T: Fightful]

Strickland talked about winning the TNT Title from Christian Cage and using the momentum gained to win the AEW World Championship.

"TNT Title is amazing, if I can acquire the TNT Title and use that as momentum, maybe even hold both. Christian is on a real high right now, and if I take that from him, people are gonna explode and really believe [in me] now. Our AEW World Champion is already holding two belts, I want to hold two belts too. The possibilities are there now,” Strickland added. [H/T: Fightful]

Swerve Strickland debuted in All Elite Wrestling last year and held the AEW World Tag Team Titles with Keith Lee.

AEW star Swerve Strickland talks about his time in NXT

Swerve Strickland was asked about his time in NXT during an interview on the Mark Hoke Show. The former NXT North American Champion called his experience great but said he could have offered more. The 33-year-old said he felt like being held aside due to excessive focus on top of the card.

"It was a great experience, but there were also times where I was like, 'I know I can offer more. I know that I'm being held aside because there is so much focus on the top of the card with the stacked roster with guys that are feeling the same way as well.' They have the opportunities and are getting their chances because they've been feeling like they haven't been used to the best of their abilities, so now it's their turn to get theirs and their opportunity to showcase that." Strickland Said [H/T Fightful]

Do you think Strickland can win the TNT Title from Christian Cage? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE