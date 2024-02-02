"That's a real bro for life" - Fans react as current AEW star flew his artist down and gifted Montez Ford a tattoo of Bianca Belair

Street Profits member Montez Ford is one of the hottest names in WWE. His wife, Bianca Belair, is also a former women's champion with the company. Fans recently reacted to the news that a current AEW star flew his personal tattoo artist in to give Ford a special wedding gift.

That star is House of Black member Malakai Black. Ford recently revealed that Black flew his tattoo artist down all the way from Amsterdam to get Ford the beautiful tattoo of his wife. He said:

"This is actually someone you all know, my beautiful wife, Bianca Belair. This was actually a gift given to me, the actual tattoo itself. Tommy Yen is formerly known as Aleister Black here in the WWE. As a wedding gift for my wife and I, he had his tattoo artist from Amsterdam come all the way down and give a gift as a tattoo for us. And she got a tattoo of something to me on her, and I decided to get her face on my forearm."

Zelina Vega, Black's wife, had an on-screen feud with Bianca back in 2021.

Bianca Belair reveals why she and Montez Ford were late for their show's premiere

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are fast becoming a power couple in professional wrestling. They recently grabbed headlines when their show, Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez, hit Hulu. Unfortunately, they were late for the premiere of their show. Later, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed the reason why.

"The fact that we were late to our own #LOVEandWWE premiere because I had to sew @montezfordwwe pants! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I am the Tailor! 12AM TONIGHT! 2/2/24 on @hulu #ESTofWWE #BiancaBelair#Montezford #BiancaandMontez," she wrote.

Ford and Bianca share a strong bond and often express their love for each other on social media. However, the couple has not yet interacted on screen in any capacity. With the former tag team champion currently in a stable with Bobby Lashley, it remains to be seen whether they will recruit Belair soon.

Will Bianca and Montez Ford go bigger and become a legitimate power couple? Tell us in the comments section below.

