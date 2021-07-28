"That's where the rift starts" - WWE Hall Of Famer on the problem with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk joining AEW 

Eric Bischoff recently explained the core issue with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk joining AEW and how it could affect the company's young and homegrown talents.

For the last few days, rumors surrounding Punk and Bryan heading to AEW have been doing the rounds, with subsequent reports all but confirming their imminent arrival.

While the inclusion of stars like Bryan and Punk would certainly solidify AEW's position in the business, it could also pose some unforeseen challenges in front of Tony Khan's promotion.

And we all know - controversy creates cash. #83Weeks https://t.co/Y6ybBwKEGP pic.twitter.com/1vgGQ5rxjs — 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff (@83Weeks) July 27, 2021

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff listed out a few issues. He explained that bringing both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan together could dilute the impact of their respective AEW debuts.

Bischoff further wondered what would happen to AEW's younger crop of talent with the consistent influx of former WWE stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

"If both [Punk and Bryan] go to AEW, that’s an amazingly cool thing. But to have them both come in at the same time, I think each dilutes the other. You’re spreading the heat, so to speak. What’s gonna happen to a lot of that younger talent that AEW started out with that people were so excited about? What was the excitement when AEW became a thing? We’re gonna be an alternative to WWE. That’s a great goal – be different than. I like it. Then when you started bringing in so many hot talents, what happens to your core? " said Eric Bischoff (H/T- 411mania)

"Even with Andrade, Christian, and then Punk and Bryan comes in, there’s only so much television time, folks. Even if [Punk and Bryan] don’t wind up there, there’s still a lot of ex-WWE talent that are very valuable that are going to be taking up TV time from other younger, less experienced talent. That’s where the rift starts," said Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff thinks AEW could face long-term issues with several WWE stars being on the roster

Eric Bischoff further elaborated by saying that when AEW signs some of the biggest stars in wrestling, they will have to be regularly featured in the main event.

According to Bischoff, this will lead to lessened screentime for the homegrown talents, thus diverting away from AEW's core philosophy of featuring its younger stars in prominent positions.

"When you bring in all that top talent who’s had all that television time on the biggest platform in the world and obviously have a big fanbase, all of a sudden, that young aspirational talent people were getting so excited about, they’re not gonna get the focus because there’s only so much television time. Internally, and this is not gonna happen tomorrow, next week, or next month, but over time, a lot of that talent people were excited about that – and this is the important part – differentiated AEW from WWE and delivered on the promise of being an alternative, all of a sudden doesn’t feel like an alternative anymore," said Eric Bischoff.

I have seen a lot of people say if AEW wants to overtake WWE, they need a couple of Superstars on the level of Hall and Nash to show up. CM Punk and Daniel Bryan could easily be those guys if they end up with AEW. Just imagine how insane the pop would be if they came out together pic.twitter.com/zSvcOFKqq4 — "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) July 21, 2021

It's not just Eric Bischoff, many fans have also pointed at AEW's signing spree and how it can adversely affect the prospect of its rising stars.

However, going by how the company has booked Sting and Christian so far, there are enough reasons to trust Tony Khan for not letting the former WWE stars outshine the newer talents.

