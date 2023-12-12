"That’s a shame" - Fans react after Jon Moxley claims he'll never retire

Jon Moxley is well on his way to cementing himself as a legend of the wrestling business. But unlike many of the icons that came before him, the former AEW World Champion says that he has no intentions to officially retire. Fans have quickly headed over to social media to share their thoughts on this statement.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley said he believes he has much time left in the wrestling game, especially after seeing many of his greatest adversaries still going strong into their older years. Instead of "retiring" in the traditional sense, Mox will simply let his body decide when it's time to hang up the boots:

"When I look at some of my main rivals like Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, they're still going hard and still at the top of their game, so I think I've got a lot of years left. I don't plan on ever retiring. At some point, I will just get too old to do it."

Now, there are quite a few points to dissect here. Firstly, an outsider looking in would argue that Jon Moxley's hardcore, violent in-ring style might prevent the Blackpool Combat Club member from attaining the longevity of a Chris Jericho or Minoru Suzuki. However, ultimately, only Mox can make that call.

Additionally, the Blue-Eyed Bandit will have to gauge whether there is still a desire to see him in the ring as he ages. Judging from fans' reactions on social media, this seems to be a mixed bag:

Quite humorously, some fans were more focused on how Moxley is holding his child in the above photo than being fussed over his possibly never-coming retirement:

Regardless of what fans say online, Jon Moxley will surely do whatever he pleases. For now, he will continue to be a major player for Tony Khan's promotion. What the future holds remains to be seen.

Jon Moxley is tearing it up in the Continental Classic

AEW's inaugural Continental Classic tournament has brought about many phenomenal matches and intriguing storylines.

Jon Moxley currently sits atop the Gold League alongside Swerve Strickland, with both men boasting a perfect record of three wins from three. Impressive wins over Mark Briscoe, Rush, and Jay Lethal place Mox as one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

Swerve also holds victories over Briscoe and Rush and a monumental win over Jay White. As Strickland continues to ride his current wave of momentum, many fans wonder whether he will have enough in his locker to derail Moxley's plans of once again reaching the top of the food chain.

