"That’s a sign Cena wants to go to the AEW!" - Fans erupt after John Cena references ex-champion on WWE SmackDown

John Cena just made a major reference moments ago on WWE SmackDown. He seemingly paid homage to one of his former rivals and another star with an illustrious career. Fans have reacted to this moment.To begin tonight's show, the Greatest of All Time was challenged by Sami Zayn in a bout for the United States Championship. This was a full circle moment, as Zayn answered the call to Cena's open challenge in 2015 in what was his WWE main roster debut.John Cena has been pulling out all the stops for his last few matches. He has gone past his Five Moves of Doom and has been constantly paying homage to his past rivals. Tonight, he paid tribute to Edge, referencing the iconic taunt he did while waiting for his opponents to get up, and then hit the Spear. This match unfortunately ended abruptly due to Brock Lesnar's interference.Fans reacted to this tribute by Cena. Many enjoyed the move, which was unfortunately ruined by Michael Cole saying that this was a homage to Roman Reigns instead of Edge. One fan joked about this being a better Spear than Jey Uso's.Others talked about how they would have wanted to see the Rated-R Superstar face John Cena during his retirement tour. One even joked about how this looked like Cena being open to going to AEW.diego⚡️(0-0) @_imhimd6LINKbetter spear than jey’s 😂Cody Raulston 🐘 @NoogaBammerLINKEdge should legitimately be his last match. I know it won’t happen, but it would be cool if WWE and AEW could work out a one-time deal.Masterob (President of Sally Acorn) @StormDash_10LINKSad reminder that Edge isn’t here for Cena’s retirement tour. Still glad that Cena paid homage.Nick @noremedy63LINKOr if you're Michael Cole, RomanBrock Lesnar Return — Fan Account @BrockWWEreturnLINKThe same way Edge would do it too 💯💯💯Alan. @AlanByMeLINKMichael Cole saying it was for Roman Reigns. C'mon man.ufologically Smug @19k0011LINKThat’s a sign Cena wants to go to the AEW!John Cena paid tribute to several of his rivals tonightApart from Edge, the 17-time world champion dug deep into his history and borrowed several other moves from his past opponents.In a callback to some of his greatest rivals, Cena ended up using Kurt Angle's Angle Lock and Slam, CM Punk's GTS, Kevin Owens' Pop-Up Powerbomb, and JBL's Clothesline from Hell.Gojo @ibeats_0LINKBro John Cena gave us callbacks a Spear, a Angle Lock, and a GTS 🔥🔥 #SmackDownThis was a great gesture from the 17-time world champion. Seeing as his career is not over and he still has some potential matches scheduled before the year ends, he could still add to these, given the great number of stars he has faced across the years.