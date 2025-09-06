  • home icon
  • AEW
  • John Cena
  • "That’s a sign Cena wants to go to the AEW!" - Fans erupt after John Cena references ex-champion on WWE SmackDown

"That’s a sign Cena wants to go to the AEW!" - Fans erupt after John Cena references ex-champion on WWE SmackDown

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 06, 2025 01:50 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [photo: wwe.com]
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [photo: wwe.com]

John Cena just made a major reference moments ago on WWE SmackDown. He seemingly paid homage to one of his former rivals and another star with an illustrious career. Fans have reacted to this moment.

Ad

To begin tonight's show, the Greatest of All Time was challenged by Sami Zayn in a bout for the United States Championship. This was a full circle moment, as Zayn answered the call to Cena's open challenge in 2015 in what was his WWE main roster debut.

John Cena has been pulling out all the stops for his last few matches. He has gone past his Five Moves of Doom and has been constantly paying homage to his past rivals. Tonight, he paid tribute to Edge, referencing the iconic taunt he did while waiting for his opponents to get up, and then hit the Spear. This match unfortunately ended abruptly due to Brock Lesnar's interference.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Fans reacted to this tribute by Cena. Many enjoyed the move, which was unfortunately ruined by Michael Cole saying that this was a homage to Roman Reigns instead of Edge. One fan joked about this being a better Spear than Jey Uso's.

Others talked about how they would have wanted to see the Rated-R Superstar face John Cena during his retirement tour. One even joked about how this looked like Cena being open to going to AEW.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

John Cena paid tribute to several of his rivals tonight

Apart from Edge, the 17-time world champion dug deep into his history and borrowed several other moves from his past opponents.

In a callback to some of his greatest rivals, Cena ended up using Kurt Angle's Angle Lock and Slam, CM Punk's GTS, Kevin Owens' Pop-Up Powerbomb, and JBL's Clothesline from Hell.

Ad

This was a great gesture from the 17-time world champion. Seeing as his career is not over and he still has some potential matches scheduled before the year ends, he could still add to these, given the great number of stars he has faced across the years.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications