"That's very unfortunate," "It's so over for Hangman" - Fans go berserk over recent report regarding former AEW champion

A recent update regarding a former AEW champion has gone viral on social media, sparking fans' speculations. The star in question has not been seen on weekly programming since November 2024.

Former TNT Champion Jack Perry was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion at last year's Full Gear event, where he lost the very title to Daniel Garcia. Due to his long absence, there were speculations about his future in All Elite Wrestling.

However, a new report stated that The Scapegoat was seen in high spirits backstage at recent AEW tapings.

After the news broke out, fans erupted on X, with reactions ranging from predictions of an appearance at All In 2025 to some just expressing their disappointment. A majority of fans speculated on Perry's potential involvement in the AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

"That’s very unfortunate," one fan wrote.

"It’s so over for Hangman," another fan wrote.

Check out some other reactions below:

Fans react on X. [Images via WrestlePurists' X]

Jack Perry was recently spotted with Anna Jay amid his AEW absence

Jack Perry (formerly Jungle Boy) reinvented himself in 2024, adopting the nickname of "The Scapegoat," a darker, more edgy presentation of Perry. While this character shift quickly got over with fans, Perry is now slowly becoming an afterthought due to his ongoing hiatus.

However, The Scapegoat was recently seen spending time with real-life girlfriend and fellow AEW star Anna Jay. The couple was spotted with Gilbert Boyas enjoying their time at The Scyamore Inn. Gilbert posted a picture of them on Instagram. Anna later reshared it on her IG story.

Screenshot of Anna Jay's Insta story.

It is worth noting that while Perry has not competed on All Elite Wrestling programming since his loss at Full Gear 2024, he did compete in a couple of matches in NJPW last winter. Will he make his presence felt at All In 2025? Only time will tell!

