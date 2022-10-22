Former WWE personality Vince Russo recently slammed AEW star Athena for the execution of some of her moves against Canadian wrestler Jody Threat.

The two stars faced each other on the October 12, 2022, edition of Dark Elevation. The Fallen Goddess eventually picked up the victory via pinfall, but her extremely aggressive nature in the bout drew the ire of wrestling veterans and fans.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo dissected the match between Athena and Jody Threat.

The veteran severely criticized the former WWE Superstar for one particular spot where she lifted her opponent and threw her outside the ring:

"The worst thing in wrestling is when you see somebody where they are not in control of their body. And that spot where she threw her over the top, that poor girl is like in mid-air. The floor is right there and she can't make it. That is the worst position you can ever put any wrestler in. When you don't have control of your body and you are just hoping and praying that you land in the right way. That's not the way it is done," said Vince Russo. [From 9:13 to 9:47]

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Vince Russo also gave his take on the potential reason why AEW star Athena worked in a ruthless manner

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality said that he doesn't think Jody Threat in a stiff manner during the bout. He added that Athena "missed the spot," leading to brutal-looking moments:

"Let's clarify what a receipt is. A receipt is when somebody in the ring stiffs you and you stiff them back to let them know it. When you stiff them back, that's kinda like, bro, lighten up. And that's usually the end of it. That's really what a receipt is here. I had Al Snow look at this clip this morning and this was no receipt. She missed the spot," said Russo.

Let Them Wrestle @LetThemWrestle Athena vs Jody Threat was actually magic because you can watch them swap roles. Jody is supposed to be the heel and attacks her from behind, but the crowd loves Jody too much because she’s the hometown favorite. The second Athena shifts to a vicious heel, LISTEN to the reactions. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Athena vs Jody Threat was actually magic because you can watch them swap roles. Jody is supposed to be the heel and attacks her from behind, but the crowd loves Jody too much because she’s the hometown favorite. The second Athena shifts to a vicious heel, LISTEN to the reactions. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/19aIqcPxD3

The Fallen Goddess has drawn immense criticism for her recent match, and it will be interesting to see if AEW President Tony Khan takes her out of the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

Do you think Athena is an unsafe worker inside the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes