"That sh*t f*cking sucked, and I don't want to do it again" - AEW star shares frustration over missing All In

A major AEW talent is royally ticked off after being forced to miss All In 2023, which took place last Sunday at Wembley Stadium in front of more than 80,000 fans. The star in question is "Absolute" Ricky Starks.

Starks came out of his feud with CM Punk in a bad way and took his frustrations out on wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. For whipping Steamboat, Starks was suspended (in storyline) for a month, which barred him from competing at AEW All In.

Speaking at the Starrcast media scrum (via WrestlingNews) ahead of tomorrow's All Out pay-per-view, The Absolute One vented his anger over missing one of the biggest wrestling events in history:

"What's on the horizon, honestly, I'm still pretty pissed off," said Starks. I'm a very scorned individual because nothing has seemingly gone my way. I was suspended, and that kept me out of All In, which sucked because I had to watch from home, and I want everyone watching this to understand, that sh*t f*cking sucked, and I don't want to do it again. To come back into the ring, now, after the suspension is up, I don't know. I'm going to still do what I did before I left, but there is a lot more visceral anger that I'm still holding onto, and rightfully so." (h/t Fightful)

Ricky's suspension has run its course just in time for tomorrow's All Out pay-per-view, but no official match has been announced for the 33-year-old just yet.

Ricky Starks was reportedly set to face CM Punk at AEW All Out

CM Punk was suspended after his altercation with Jack Perry at last week's All In pay-per-view and has now been officially released by the company. However, before the incident happened, The Second City Saint was reportedly scheduled to defend his "Real" AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event of All Out.

Starks is expected to speak on tonight's AEW Collision and could end up challenging Ricky Steamboat at All Out. As of now, it remains to be seen what tomorrow's event in Chicago will bring.

