"That sh*t wouldn’t fly at WWE" - Ric Flair reacts to controversial AEW incident at Revolution 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently commented on a controversial issue at AEW Revolution. It was an incident involving the promotion's world champion MJF.

The main event of AEW Revolution was a 60-minute Iron Man match between MJF and Bryan Danielson for the world title. The former got into some controversy when he threw an alcoholic drink at a young kid during his title match at the pay-per-view.

During the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his thoughts on the incident. The Nature Boy mentioned that he understands why MJF did so but also claimed he was totally against throwing things at children.

Flair also recalled things he used to do back in the day to get cheap heat. Flair also believed Tony Khan would have been fuming backstage then.

"Yeah. It’s cheap heat. You want to do something to get heat and get the people excited, that won’t hurt anybody... That’s what I did all the time when I had long hair... I’m totally against throwing anything at a kid. You never know, if it had ice in it and that. The liability there? I’m sure Tony did a cartwheel at Gorilla [position]," Ric Flair said. [H/T Fightful]

The 16-time WWE World Champion further claimed that it would not have been accepted by officials in the Stamford-based promotion.

"That s**t wouldn’t fly at WWE. I got news for you. For something like that, if he did that, that wouldn’t work in WWE for a minute." [H/T Fightful].

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the incident during the post-Revolution media scrum

Following the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, the post-show media scrum kicked off. MJF was the first wrestler to be interviewed.

When asked about throwing a drink at a young fan, Tony Khan intervened and mentioned that the kid handled the situation well and Khan himself had spoken with him and got things sorted out.

“We had a conversation before we came up here. We had a serious conversation, and I mean that. And it’s not to be taken lightly. And the young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. And we’ll see Titus here again in AEW, and I believe Titus will be coming to Sacramento. But I was just with him, and Titus was a real champ about it," Tony Khan said. [H/T 411mania]

It was also reported that WWE was also forced to cancel a planned segment on RAW following the MJF controversy.

