"The babyfaces are backstabbing b*tches" - Jim Cornette questions AEW's logic in ongoing feud involving 2 former WWE stars 

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized an AEW Dynamite segment for being needlessly confusing.

Saraya has been active in the women's division since she was medically cleared to wrestle in late 2022. Furthermore, her feud with Britt Baker has given rise to some interesting dynamics in the scene.

The Anti-Diva recently had an interview segment alongside Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida, where she spoke about her mystery partner for her upcoming tag-team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The interview had her seemingly antagonizing Shida indirectly by praising Storm.

While the segment seemed deliberate in leaving things open-ended, it prompted criticism from Jim Cornette. The former WWE manager had some harsh words during the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience.

"So what's the story here. Who's turning on who... It's awkward. Who's turning on who, who are we supposed to cheer for? The Babyfaces are backstabbing b*tches. The Heels are rallying the fans against the Babyfaces. What the f*ck is happening here?" said Cornette. [From 1:22 to 1:44]

The WWE veteran also recently criticized AEW star Chris Jericho

Saraya and the women's division have not been the only targets of Jim Cornette's criticism, as he recently commented on Chris Jericho as well.

Last week, the Ocho lost a singles match against Ricky Starks. While Starks got a major push from the win, the former WWE manager stated on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that the victory was overshadowed by the post-match segment.

"Because it did not end there, and that point there, with the 1 2 3 Stark's hand up is where Jericho's gonna end the story a lot, 'Oh I out him over.' It didn't end there within 10 seconds, Starks did not even have time to celebrate this. I don't think he even got to his feet. It barely had time to sink in, here comes the rest of the Jericho appreciators," said Cornette. [From 5:13 to 5:45]

With this week's Dynamite just hours away, it remains to be seen what is next in AEW.

