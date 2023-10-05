"The Chop is even more overused than the Dive" - WWE legend's bold claim about modern wrestling will split opinion (Exclusive)

WWE has introduced some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling and has additionally been the place where the sport has evolved over the years. However, according to Rob Van Dam, this evolution has resulted in too many moves being repeated.

While hardcore fans and veterans like RVD criticize the overutilization of some moves, the Diving Elbow and DDT were once considered finishers. However, many stars now utilize moves like The Spear as either a finisher or just a move, which lends credibility to their concerns.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam explained why moves like the "Chop" are overused and, in fact, more utilized than Dives.

"For an argumentative point, I guess you could pick a move in the ring and say ‘Yeah, everybody Bodyslams.’ But no they don’t. But what they do do too much, and I feel the same way about it, is the Chop. I feel like the Chop is even more overused than the Dive, in my opinion."

Watch the entire interview below:

"But you’re right, the Dive used to be for the extra risking high-flying dudes that really went out of their way, and now you’ve got to top it and you’ve got to do like a 450 to the floor and now that almost seems like a standard as opposed to really standing out." (06:26 onward).

Rob Van Dam also has his own podcast, 1 Of A Kind, where he regularly discusses the current state of pro wrestling and some of his greatest moments in the industry.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

The WWE Hall of Famer also criticized the rampant outside dives

Wrestling fans have largely criticized the overuse of the "suicide dive" in the modern day, which is more prominent in AEW than in WWE. However, RVD pointed out that the same thing happens with turnbuckle segments.

Earlier in the same interview, the WWE legend expressed that all the frequent dives have made him reluctant to do them himself.

"It’s just like an obligated pop from the crowd now. That’s what it seems like to me. Everybody does it - I don’t wanna do it anymore! I faked it on my match on Saturday. I was gonna run out then I just stopped and gave a couple of these thumbs [does his taunt] to the boys on the floor, but that’s not gonna make any sense." (05:52 onward).

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam recently commented on WWE's releases, which included former United States Champion Shelton Benjamin. According to RVD, he only ever had good experiences with Benjamin in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.