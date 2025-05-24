“The disrespect “ - Cash Wheeler expresses disappointment ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR recently turned heel by brutally attacking WWE Hall of Famer/former ally Cope. Currently, they are in a rivalry with Daniel Garcia, Nigel McGuinness, and Daddy Magic (aka Matt Menard). At Double or Nothing 2025, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will lock horns with Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness in a tag team match.

Ad

FTR's heel turn has been quite impactful because they have been receiving immense heat from fans in the arena and worldwide. On this week's AEW Collision, which took place in the state of New Mexico, they were loudly booed by people in attendance. Fans also told them to "Shut the f*** up," and this resulted in Cash Wheeler feeling disrespected.

A few hours back, Wheeler retweeted a clip from Collison where he and Harwood were face-to-face with a volatile crowd. In its caption, the former WWE star wrote that the disrespect he felt was immense.

Ad

Trending

"The disrespect. “Why FTR, why?” he wrote.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

ECW legend Sandman recently stated his issues with AEW and buried FTR

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, ECW legend Sandman pointed out the things in All Elite Wrestling that bothered him. Furthermore, he buried FTR by saying that he is not interested in seeing the duo take part in so many matches.

"Dude, here’s the thing. AEW, there are so many matches that are just the same. I can’t watch any FTR versus this tag team again. There are certain guys I love. I love Moxley, love Kenny Omega, love Okada, Will Ospreay, and his buddy or whatever. Love that dude. But everybody else is like, meh. Do another 600 spots in this match and I’ll sit here and not care even more," he said.

2025 has been a monumental year for FTR. Hopefully, they will hold tag team gold again

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More