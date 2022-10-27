Fans on Twitter speculated that Seth Rollins and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens might be some potential future opponents for AEW's Chris Jericho.

After losing a tag team match against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta while partnering with Daniel Garcia, Jericho expressed his frustrations in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Ocho proceeded to issue an open challenge to all former ROH champions for next Wednesday's episode, with his world title on the line.

Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams posted a question on Twitter, asking fans to give their wild guesses about Jericho's potential opponent.

Afterward, fans responded by pitching a couple names from different promotions, with the majority of them being former ROH World Champions.

They suggested that Rollins should face the top AEW star, with some of them even calling him by his old ROH name, Tyler Black.

Sean @sonicsean89 @JJWilliamsWON Tyler Black. THE FORBIDDEN DOOR IS OPEN @JJWilliamsWON Tyler Black. THE FORBIDDEN DOOR IS OPEN

VolcanicAsh @VolcanicAsh31 @JJWilliamsWON Tyler Black fs. Whatever happened to that guy anyway? @JJWilliamsWON Tyler Black fs. Whatever happened to that guy anyway?

Meanwhile, other netizens opined that Owens should be the one to step up Jericho, with one user also calling him by his old identification, Kevin Steen.

In addition, another former ROH World Champion by the name of Cody Rhodes, who is also a former AEW talent and executive vice president, was also mentioned.

Fans will have to tune in next week on Dynamite to see who Jericho's opponent for his ROH World TItle might possibly be.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were referenced once on AEW Dynamite

Last week on the special Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite, WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were mentioned in a video package.

During a preview of the ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Dalton Castle, a montage of former world champions was shown. One of them was Rollins and Owens, who won it when they were Tyler Black and Kevin Steen.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite : Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/6DpjtmCVTh

The Ocho retained his ROH World Championship after nailing Castle with a Judas Effect. With the help of his JAS members, Jericho tried to attack ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni but settled instead to hitting Jerry Lynn a tombstone piledriver on the entrance ramp.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will be Chris Jericho's opponent for the ROH World Championship next week on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

