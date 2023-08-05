The Hardy Boyz spotted with WWE official ahead of SummerSlam 2023 [Photo]

Earlier tonight, The Hardy Boyz were spotted with a WWE official ahead of the SummerSlam PLE. The wrestling veteran is none other than 'Hurricane' Shane Helms.

The 49-year-old star is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion under the 'legends' deal. He is also a backstage producer for the company. With SummerSlam less than 24 hours away, Helms made his way to Detroit, Michigan, where the Premium Live Event is taking place.

As he showed up to the airport he seemed to have run into a couple of his former colleagues and long-time friends The Hardy Boyz. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a photo with the WWE legend.

"They’ll let anybody into Detroit now," Matt Hardy tweeted.

It is to be noted that once, Hurricane Helms made a special appearance on an episode of AEW when he showed up during the Elite Deletion match at Full Gear 2020.

Matt Hardy claimed the current generation of wrestling is better than the WWE Attitude Era

The former ECW World Champion recently opened up during his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast to speak about the evolution of pro wrestling.

During the episode, he mentioned that the current era of wrestling is very good. But at the same time it is a bit different to the Attitude Era. He stated that currently, the sport is globally well-known.

"Now, it is so much larger on a global scale. Sure, we got huge numbers where seven million, eight million, nine million, however, many people would watch wrestling on any given Monday night back then, but it was very different. There was only 40 television channels then or whatever. It was much, much smaller as far as the things you can watch and your choices."[H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Matt Hardy also recently teased a match with his brother, The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy.

