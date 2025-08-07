The Hurt Syndicate member breaks silence amid rumors of serious backstage trouble in AEW

A member of the Hurt Syndicate has given a personal update following the group being in hot water as of late. This comes after reports of some backstage issues have come to light.It was reported that MVP has some heat with several people backstage, but one of them, who was named, was 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. It was also mentioned that the veteran was being a little choosy regarding which team the faction would drop their tag team titles to. There were some names they wished to avoid, but no one has pulled the trigger on this just yet.Shelton Benjamin has taken to Instagram ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, revealing he's in attendance and ready for tonight's show. The Hurt Syndicate is currently not booked for the show, nor has an appearance been announced. It remains to be seen if they'll appear in a segment, given that they have an ongoing situation with MJF.&quot;Time to go to work Cleveland #thehurtsyndicate #thestandardofexcellence #cleveland #benjayimwars ##miawearsonmynerves #justdowork&quot; Shelton posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the Hurt Syndicate members is set to reunite with a former allyIt has just been revealed that a member of the faction is set to team up with a former ally of theirs at an event outside AEW.During their time in WWE, The Hurt Syndicate had a fourth member, Cedric Alexander. While Bobby Lashley pursued the WWE Championship, both Cedric and Shelton Benjamin were the group's representatives for tag team competition, and they went as far as winning the RAW Tag Team Championship.The two of them are set to reunite as tag team partners at a United Pro Wrestling event as the promotion will make its way to Gastonia on September 13th. That will mark their first match together in two years.WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKFormer Hurt Business tag-team partners Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will team for the first time since WWE at the September 13 United Pro Wrestling event! 👇It was speculated that Cedric Alexander would reunite with his stablemates in AEW, but this did not end up happening as he signed with TNA instead. There is no telling what the future holds, but for now, this will be the closest thing to a reunion for the group's members.