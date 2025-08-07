  • home icon
  The Hurt Syndicate member breaks silence amid rumors of serious backstage trouble in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate member breaks silence amid rumors of serious backstage trouble in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:27 GMT
A member of the Hurt Syndicate has given a personal update following the group being in hot water as of late. This comes after reports of some backstage issues have come to light.

It was reported that MVP has some heat with several people backstage, but one of them, who was named, was 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. It was also mentioned that the veteran was being a little choosy regarding which team the faction would drop their tag team titles to. There were some names they wished to avoid, but no one has pulled the trigger on this just yet.

Shelton Benjamin has taken to Instagram ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, revealing he's in attendance and ready for tonight's show. The Hurt Syndicate is currently not booked for the show, nor has an appearance been announced. It remains to be seen if they'll appear in a segment, given that they have an ongoing situation with MJF.

"Time to go to work Cleveland #thehurtsyndicate #thestandardofexcellence #cleveland #benjayimwars ##miawearsonmynerves #justdowork" Shelton posted.

One of the Hurt Syndicate members is set to reunite with a former ally

It has just been revealed that a member of the faction is set to team up with a former ally of theirs at an event outside AEW.

During their time in WWE, The Hurt Syndicate had a fourth member, Cedric Alexander. While Bobby Lashley pursued the WWE Championship, both Cedric and Shelton Benjamin were the group's representatives for tag team competition, and they went as far as winning the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The two of them are set to reunite as tag team partners at a United Pro Wrestling event as the promotion will make its way to Gastonia on September 13th. That will mark their first match together in two years.

It was speculated that Cedric Alexander would reunite with his stablemates in AEW, but this did not end up happening as he signed with TNA instead. There is no telling what the future holds, but for now, this will be the closest thing to a reunion for the group's members.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Angana Roy
