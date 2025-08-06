The Hurt Syndicate Allegedly Refused to Lose to Former WWE Stars at Major AEW Shows [Reports]

The Hurt Syndicate consists of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF. They are one of the most dominant tag teams in all of wrestling. Furthermore, Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin became AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating previous title holders, Private Party, on Dynamite earlier this year in January. Their reign has been commanding, and it appears that they are not dropping these titles anytime soon. Interestingly, according to a recent Fightful Select report, multiple pitches have been made for The Almighty and The Standard of Excellence to get dethroned. Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), were in contention to take gold for them. However, the group has reportedly said no to this. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the Fightful Select report, MVP prefers losing to young teams such as Gates of Agony, The Outrunners, and Private Party. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland were also in contention to become the next Tag Team Champions. However, this idea has been dropped since The Aerial Assassin is sidelined due to injury. The Hurt Syndicate's MVP showered TNA star Matt Hardy with praise MVP's time in WWE is quite memorable. He held the WWE United States Championship twice and is a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Matt Hardy. Hardy and MVP reportedly have a good relationship in real life. In a recent interview with Marking Out, The Hurt Syndicate manager praised the TNA star. He called Hardy very easy to work with. &quot;The one tag partner that made everything easier- been fortunate through the years to have been blessed with some elite-level tag team partners; if I'm teaming with Shelton [Benjamin] it's an easy night. I think the quickest and I guess probably most honest answer would be the great Matt Hardy. Never lost a match to Matt Hardy and I'm the 'Captain' of the team and I will always be better than Matt Hardy,&quot; said the AEW star. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]The Hurt Syndicate is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.