WWE legend claims he might call it a career next month if he doesn't become a champion

A WWE legend is contemplating his retirement after being in the business for over three decades. Matt Hardy recently discussed the future of The Hardy Boyz.

Ad

Matt and Jeff are on a quest to reclaim the TNA World Tag Team Championship, which they lost to Nic and Ryan Nemeth at Rebellion earlier this year.

The Nemeth Brothers will now put the title on the line against The Hardy Boyz, The Rascalz, and First Class at TNA Slammiversary on July 20. However, it won't be an ordinary fatal four-way match. The match will be contested under Ladder Match rules, which The Hardy Boyz have made a career out of.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt revealed he and his brother might call it quits if they fail to capture the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

"We have kind of made this a do-or-die situation for myself and Jeff, like if, if myself and Jeff, if we can't perform as a top-level tag team, if we can't be the best of the best, and we can't get in there and hang with the current tag teams that are up and running today, and we don't win those titles at Slammiversary, maybe it's time for the Hardys to call it a career. So we're kind of putting a tough stipulation on our match, just for ourselves. We're putting these expectations on ourselves... It's going to make us rethink things. It's going to make us refocus. It's going to make us get to where we need to get." (H/T: Fightful)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Hardy wants to see a top WWE star turn heel

Matt Hardy entertained the thought of Cody Rhodes embracing a dark persona at WWE Night of Champions. The American Nightmare will lock horns with Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tonight.

Matt doesn't think it would make sense for either man to call themselves a King unless one of them turns heel.

Ad

"That's a super interesting match because it's hard to imagine either of those guys deeming themself as King. Not necessarily fitting with their characters. If Cody was gonna turn heel, I think it would be a super interesting thing if he was King Cody. The American Nightmare, King Cody."

Expand Tweet

The winner of this aforementioned match will go on to challenge either John Cena or CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!