WWE legend Jeff Hardy replaced for a serious reason

WWE legends Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy together form one of the most iconic tag teams in the pro wrestling business, The Hardys. However, Matt will not be teaming up with his brother at an upcoming event for a major reason.

Matt and Jeff are currently working in TNA Wrestling. The former WWE stars won the promotion's tag team titles for the third time at Bound for Glory 2024, defeating The System and ABC. Their reign ended after they were defeated by Nic and Ryan Nemeth at Rebellion 2025.

The Nemeth Brothers recently mockingly granted The Hardys their rematch for the tag team titles at Under Siege, knowing full well that The Charismatic Enigma can't travel to Canada due to previous legal issues.

While Nic and Ryan tried to get the bout canceled altogether, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella scuppered those plans. He announced that The Nemeths will defend the titles against Matt Hardy and a partner of his choosing at Under Siege.

That mystery star has been revealed, and it is none other than Leon Slater, an ally of Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Check out the announcement on TNA Wrestling's official X/Twitter handle below:

"BREAKING: @MATTHARDYBRAND has chosen @LEONSLATER_as his partner to challenge @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at #TNAUnderSiege LIVE on TNA+ on May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario," stated the TNA Wrestling post.

It remains to be seen if WWE veteran Matt Hardy can win the TNA World Tag Team Titles in Jeff Hardy's absence later this month.

