  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Tony Khan to Suddenly Strip AEW Stars of Their Titles on Dynamite This Week? Exploring the Possibility

Tony Khan to Suddenly Strip AEW Stars of Their Titles on Dynamite This Week? Exploring the Possibility

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 05, 2025 13:46 GMT
Tony Khan is president of AEW [ Image from AEW
Tony Khan is president of AEW [Image from AEW's YouTube]

A top AEW star recently announced that he's set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a major injury on Collision last week. Due to this development, there is now a possibility that Tony Khan strips him and another star of the championships they currently hold.

Ad

Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes lost his TNT title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. The loss came just 19 days after the Natural had won the title in his hometown at AEW All In: Texas.

During the bout, Rhodes suffered a horrible knee injury. In a heartfelt post on X, the 56-year-old later confirmed his injury and said that he will need a major invasive surgery that will keep him out of action for some time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara (aka Sons of Texas) currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Given Dustin's injury and his being out indefinitely, Tony Khan could potentially strip the Sons of Texas of their tag titles, and the move could occur on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. That said, the angle is speculative, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the ROH tag titles.

Ad

Sammy Guevara reacts to Dustin Rhodes' loss at AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes bested his partner Sammy Guevara, along with Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher, in a fatal-4-way match for the vacant TNT title at All In.

The Natural, as we know, lost the title a few weeks later to the Protostar in his first defense on Collision. Shortly after, Rhodes' tag partner Guevara took to X and posted an interesting message about Dustin's short reign.

Ad
"It was nice while it lasted [victory sign emoji]," wrote Sammy.

Check out his tweet below:

It is worth noting that Sammy Guevara was TNT Champion himself back in the day.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications