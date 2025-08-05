Tony Khan to Suddenly Strip AEW Stars of Their Titles on Dynamite This Week? Exploring the Possibility

A top AEW star recently announced that he's set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a major injury on Collision last week. Due to this development, there is now a possibility that Tony Khan strips him and another star of the championships they currently hold.Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes lost his TNT title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. The loss came just 19 days after the Natural had won the title in his hometown at AEW All In: Texas. During the bout, Rhodes suffered a horrible knee injury. In a heartfelt post on X, the 56-year-old later confirmed his injury and said that he will need a major invasive surgery that will keep him out of action for some time.Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara (aka Sons of Texas) currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Given Dustin's injury and his being out indefinitely, Tony Khan could potentially strip the Sons of Texas of their tag titles, and the move could occur on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. That said, the angle is speculative, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the ROH tag titles.Sammy Guevara reacts to Dustin Rhodes' loss at AEW CollisionDustin Rhodes bested his partner Sammy Guevara, along with Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher, in a fatal-4-way match for the vacant TNT title at All In. The Natural, as we know, lost the title a few weeks later to the Protostar in his first defense on Collision. Shortly after, Rhodes' tag partner Guevara took to X and posted an interesting message about Dustin's short reign.&quot;It was nice while it lasted [victory sign emoji],&quot; wrote Sammy.Check out his tweet below: It is worth noting that Sammy Guevara was TNT Champion himself back in the day.